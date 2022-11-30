Jackson might require Lisfranc surgery and will not play the rest of the 2022 season, Adam Hoge of CHGO Sports reports.

Jackson was already placed on injured reserve Tuesday, but injury could potentially be worse than initially anticipated. While the former All-Pro safety is expected to miss the remainder of the season regardless if surgery is needed or not, undergoing said surgery could put his status for the offseason in question. The talented veteran was a piece of an otherwise young Bears secondary.