Stroman signed a one-year deal with Chicago on Tuesday.
Stroman will sign with the Bears after trying out for the team during this past week's voluntary minicamp. The fourth-year cornerback tallied 38 tackles, four passes defended and one interception over 15 games during his rookie season with the Commanders, but managed to play just three defensive and 43 special-teams snaps while spending most of the next two seasons on injured reserve. Stroman was waived in August of 2021 after starting training camp on the PUP list for Washington and signed with Buffalo's practice squad in December.