Stroman was signed to the active roster from the Bears' practice squad on Thursday, Larry Mayer of the team's official site reports.

Stroman appeared in two games with the team last season and spent training camp with them as well, ultimately, he did not make the final cut and ended up on the practice squad. However, with Kyler Gordon (hand) going on injured reserve Thursday, the 27-year-old will now be called upon again to contribute. He should serve a depth role in the secondary Sunday against the Buccaneers.