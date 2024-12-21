Stroman (shoulder/shin) was downgraded to out Saturday ahead of Sunday's matchup versus the Falcons, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Stroman had previously been deemed doubtful for the contest after not practicing all week, but he's now been ruled out and won't travel with the team to Atlanta. Injuries to his teammates had pushed Stroman up the depth chart in recent weeks, and he logged a season-high 92 percent of New York's defensive snaps last Sunday in a start against Baltimore. The Giants' secondary is getting Cor'Dale Flott back Sunday, and Deonte Banks (ribs) could also return, softening the impact of Stroman's absence.