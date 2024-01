The Bears signed Stroman to their active roster Saturday, Larry Mayer of the team's official site reports.

The 27-year-old's signing could mean that Chicago is preparing to be without its top two cornerbacks in Jaylon Johnson (doubtful, shoulder) and Kyler Gordon (questionable, calf) in Sunday's affair. Stroman has appeared in seven games for the Bears this season, recording 19 total tackles, including 1.0 sack, while also nabbing an interception.