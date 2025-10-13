default-cbs-image
The Bears have elevated Moody from the practice squad to the active roster for Monday's matchup against the Commanders.

Moody has been elevated to the game-day roster for Week 6 due Cairo Santos (hamstring) being listed as questionable. The transaction could be a sign that Santos is trending in the wrong direction to play Monday, in which case Moody will start as Chicago's placekicker, or simply a move made by the Bears for extra depth.

