Moody went 19-for-23 on field-goal attempts and 15-for-16 on extra-point tries across nine games in 2025 while playing for the 49ers, Bears and Commanders.

Moody was coming off a shaky 2024 regular season with the 49ers, when he connected on just 24 of 34 field-goal attempts (70.6 percent). Things didn't get much better for the third-year kicker after he went 1-for-3 on his field-goal tries in the 49ers' Week 1 win over the Seahawks, which led to him being waived by San Francisco shortly after. Moody caught on with the Bears on the practice squad and appeared in two games in October due to Cairo Santos being sidelined by a thigh injury, and the former made eight of nine field goals over those two outings. That was enough for Moody to catch on with the Commanders in mid-November, and he stuck around in Washington to finish off the season going 10-for-11 on field-goal attempts and 10-for-11 on extra-point tries over six games. Moody enters the offseason as an unrestricted free agent, but his solid finish to the season could convince the Commanders to stick with the 2023 third-rounder out of Michigan.