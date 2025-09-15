Johnson is out indefinitely after sustaining a groin injury during Sunday's 52-21 loss to the Lions, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The 26-year-old corner missed all of training camp and the Bears' regular-season opener due to a groin injury, and after reaggravating the issue Sunday, he's expected to be sidelined for the foreseeable future. Johnson played 19 defensive snaps before exiting the Week 2 loss, recording two total tackles. While the extent of his injury is unclear, Chicago will continue to evaluate whether surgery is necessary. In Johnson's absence, Nahshon Wright and Jaylon Jones are both projected to see expanded defensive roles at outside cornerback.