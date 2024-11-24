Allen (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Vikings.
Allen rolled his ankle in practice Friday, and afterward he relayed to Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times that he was dealing with some stiffness. He subsequently was listed as questionable for Week 12 action, but both the wide receiver and coach Matt Eberflus (via Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com) expressed optimism that he'd be able to suit up. Indeed, that has come pass, and Allen now will be taking on a Vikings pass defense Sunday that ranks 28th in the NFL versus the pass (234.8 yards per game).
