The Bears didn't activate Herbert (ankle) from injured reserve ahead of Thursday's game against the Panthers, Chris Emma of 670TheScore.com reports.

After the Bears designated Herbert for return from IR on Monday, he was listed as a full participant on all three of the team's Week 10 injury reports. Despite the estimated activity level, though, he won't make his first appearance since Week 5, when he initially sustained a high right-ankle sprain. In the meantime, D'Onta Foreman will continue to lead Chicago's backfield, with Roschon Johnson and Darrynton Evans mixing in behind him. Herbert's next chance for game action is Sunday, Nov. 19 at Detroit.