Bears' Nahshon Wright: Managing hip issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wright (hip) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.
Wright intercepted a pass and played all but one defensive snap this past Sunday against the Saints, but he appears to have hurt his hip during the victory. Given that the cornerback was able to practice in limited fashion Wednesday, though, he may not be dealing with a major injury. Wright will likely enter the weekend without an injury designation if he's able to bump up to full practice participation by Friday.