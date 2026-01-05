Wright recorded six tackles, including five solo, in the Bears' 19-16 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

Wright finished with 80 tackles, five interceptions, one touchdown, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and 11 passes defended after earning a starting role early in the season. He exceeded expectations after limited usage over his first four NFL seasons and never relinquished his spot. He is set to hit free agency and projects as a highly sought-after IDP entering 2026.