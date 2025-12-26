Wright (hamstring/illness) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the 49ers.

The Oregon State product downgraded from limited practice Thursday to a DNP on Friday, suggesting he's trending in the wrong direction ahead of the Week 17 contest. Wright has appeared in all 15 of Chicago's games this season, recording 67 total tackles, 11 passes defensed, including five interceptions, and two forced fumbles. If active Sunday, he's expected to serve as one of the Bears' top boundary cornerbacks.