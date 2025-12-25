Bears' Nahshon Wright: Estimated as limited
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wright (hamstring) is listed as a limited participant on Thursday's estimated practice report.
The Bears didn't actually host an on-field practice Thursday, but Wright's estimated activity level mirrors the limited reps he logged Wednesday. As long as the starting cornerback is able to practice in at least a limited capacity again Friday, he'll be a solid candidate to gain clearance in time for Sunday's road matchup against the 49ers.