Wright (hamstring/illness) is active for Sunday night's matchup with the 49ers.

The cornerback was limited in Wednesday's practice, listed as limited on Thursday's estimated practice report and then held out of Friday's session, but he's good to go despite trending in the wrong direction. Wright has played on more than 90 percent of the defensive snaps in every game but one this season, recording 67 total tackles (43 solo), 11 pass breakups, including five interceptions, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.