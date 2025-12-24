Wright (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Wright played 100 percent of defensive snaps in the Bears' 22-16 overtime win over the Packers last Sunday, so it is unclear where he picked up the hamstring issue. The cornerback's ability to start the week practicing bodes well for his chances of suiting up for Sunday night's game against the 49ers. If Wright can string together consecutive practices to end the week, he has the opportunity to avoid an injury designation ahead of Sunday's contest.