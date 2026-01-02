McCloud (illness) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Lions.

McCloud logged limited practices throughout Week 18 as he has battled a persistent illness. The cornerback's ability to practice through the issue is a strong sign that he will be able to suit up for Sunday's contest. If the sickness proves too much for the 27-year-old, Tyrique Stevenson or Jaylon Jones will likely be the backup slot cornerback behind C.J. Gardner-Johnson for Sunday.