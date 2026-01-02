default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

McCloud (illness) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Lions.

McCloud logged limited practices throughout Week 18 as he has battled a persistent illness. The cornerback's ability to practice through the issue is a strong sign that he will be able to suit up for Sunday's contest. If the sickness proves too much for the 27-year-old, Tyrique Stevenson or Jaylon Jones will likely be the backup slot cornerback behind C.J. Gardner-Johnson for Sunday.

More News