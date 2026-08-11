Dolphins' Nick McCloud: Signs with Miami

The Dolphins signed McCloud to a contract Monday.

McCloud showed out as a reserve defensive back for the Packers in 2025, so it's no surprise he earned a contract with the Dolphins. The cornerback recorded 27 total tackles (18 solo) and two passes defensed over 15 regular-season games in 2025. The Dolphins are low on depth due to the injuries to Storm Duck (knee), Darrell Baker (undisclosed), Lonnie Johnson (leg), Omar Brown (undisclosed) and Juju Brents (undisclosed). McCloud has a strong opportunity to compete for a 53-man roster spot throughout the preseason.