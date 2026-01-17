Bears' Nikola Kalinic: Elevated from practice squad
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Bears elevated Kalinic from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's divisional-round matchup versus the Rams.
Kalinic could provide extra depth at tight end should he end up being active for the game. The 28-year-old appeared in two games for Chicago during the regular season but didn't record any counting stats while playing exclusively on special teams.
