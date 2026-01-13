Kalinic reverted to Chicago's practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Kalinic was elevated for the Bears' wild-card win over Green Bay on Saturday and logged 15 snaps, all of which came on special teams. The Bears are set at tight end with Colston Loveland, Cole Kmet and Durham Smythe, so if Kalinic is elevated again for the divisional round against the Rams, he'd figure to work exclusively on special teams again.