The Bears opened the 21-day practice window for Sewell (Achilles) on Wednesday, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

Sewell began the 2026 campaign on the reserve/PUP list while working his way back from a torn Achilles. Although that means he is required to miss at least two more games, it appears he is moving in a positive direction toward a return. The 24-year-old most recently appeared in 13 regular-season games for Chicago during the 2025 campaign, amassing 59 total tackles and one forced fumble.