Sewell is believed to have suffered a torn Achilles during Sunday's 42-38 loss to the 49ers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The third-year pro from Oregon was carted off the field with what appeared to be a serious injury in the third quarter of Sunday's loss. Across 13 appearances in 2025, Sewell recorded 59 total tackles and one forced fumble while contributing on defense (391 snaps) and special teams (147 snaps). Expect Amen Ogbongbemiga to have an expanded role as the Bears' top reserve linebacker while Sewell is likely sidelined for the remainder of the season.