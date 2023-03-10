The Bears agreed to a contract with Scales on Friday, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.
Scales in the longest-tenured Bear and will return for at least one more campaign. The long snapper hasn't missed a game over the past three seasons.
More News
-
Bears' Patrick Scales: Returns from COVID list•
-
Bears' Patrick Scales: Lands on COVID-19 list•
-
Bears' Patrick Scales: Returning to Bears•
-
Bears' Patrick Scales: Sticking with Chicago•
-
Bears' Patrick Scales: Getting another year in Chicago•
-
Bears' Patrick Scales: Getting good shot in preseason•