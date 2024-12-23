Brown rushed 18 times for 91 yards and brought in all three targets for 18 yards in the Bengals' 24-6 win over the Browns on Sunday.

Brown was the only Bengals running back to log a carry and was typically efficient while also carrying out a modest role in the passing game. The standout second-year pro has at least 70 rushing yards in four of the last five games and multiple receptions in all but one game this season, affording him a very safe fantasy floor heading into a Week 17 home matchup against the Broncos on Saturday afternoon.