Davis (groin) is listed as questionable ahead of the Bengals' Week 18 matchup with the Browns.

Davis squeezed a full practice session between to limited workloads at practice this week before ultimately being listed as questionable. He is attempting to return from a one-game absence. With Chidobe Awuzie (shoulder) also getting a questionable tag, Davis could see some extra reps in the secondary if he ultimately gets cleared.