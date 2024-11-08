Chase secured 11 of 17 targets for 264 yards and three touchdowns in the Bengals' 35-34 loss to the Ravens on Thursday night.

Chase fell just short of eclipsing his own 266-yard franchise record set back during his 2021 rookie campaign during a season-best performance. The star wideout had already burned the Ravens for a 10-193-2 tally in Week 5, but Chase was on a different level Thursday while scoring from 67, 70 and five yards out in the second half. Chase's final scoring grab came with just 38 seconds remaining and left Cincinnati just a point shy of tying the game at 35-35, but head coach Zac Taylor opted to go for a two-point conversion the Bengals failed to convert. Chase now has a whopping 32 receptions for 416 yards and five touchdowns over his last four games heading into a Week 11 road matchup against the Chargers on Sunday night, Nov. 17.