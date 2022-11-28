Chase (hip) is expected to return from his four-game absence versus Kansas City in Week 13, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Bengals reportedly considered having Chase retake the field for Sunday's win over Tennessee, but the team ultimately opted to play it safe with the star wideout's return and give him a bit more time to fully recover from his hip injury. Barring any setbacks, now, the expectation is that Chase will be available alongside Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd for Sunday's matchup against the Chiefs, a contest that could easily develop into a high-scoring affair. It's also possible Cincinnati gets Joe Mixon (concussion) back in the lineup after he was inactive against the Titans.