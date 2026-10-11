Chase (concussion) is active for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Forced out early in last Sunday's loss to the Jaguars after sustaining a concussion, Chase was a spectator for the Bengals' first Week 5 practice Wednesday before upgrading to limited activity Thursday and full participation Friday. He carried a questionable tag into Sunday's contest, but after passing the final stage of the five-step concussion protocol by gaining clearance from an independent neurologist, Chase has been deemed ready to play. Tee Higgins (groin/neck) is also suiting up after being listed as questionable, so quarterback Joe Burrow will have his top two targets available for Week 5.