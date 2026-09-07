Chase (knee) is in uniform for Monday's practice, Charlie Goldsmith of Charlie's Chalkboard reports.

Chase limped off the practice field on Aug. 25 and was diagnosed with a hyperextended left knee. Prior to Monday, he hasn't logged any visible on-field work in the meantime, so his ability to suit up indicates he'll at least be able to get in some work on the side. The Bengals will be posting their first Week 1 injury report Wednesday, at which point his activity level will became known as the team prepares for Sunday's game against the Bengals.