Burrow (wrist) said Tuesday that he'll be ready for the start of the season but doesn't want to put a percentage on his rehab progress, Charlie Clifford of NBC 5 Cincinnati reports.

Burrow hinted at a more cautious approach than he had with past injuries, noting that he should have "taken more time" after he suffered a calf injury last summer (and then averaged 182 passing yards and 0.5 TDs over the first four weeks of the season). Burrow rebounded in a big way with averages of 296 yards and 2.4 TDs over the next five games, only to suffer a season-ending wrist injury Week 11 at Baltimore. He had surgery Nov. 27 to repair a torn ligament in his right wrist, and by early May he'd been cleared for everything besides contact. Burrow has been lifting weights for more than three months and throwing footballs for more than a month, but it sounds like he won't push too hard this summer, at least not until training camp opens in late July.