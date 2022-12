Boyd had four catches for 60 yards in Sunday's win over the Chiefs, but also dropped a wide-open pass in the end zone.

The drop came on a 3rd-and-3 in the red zone, leading to the Bengals settling for a field goal. That was the only pass in Boyd's direction that he didn't catch. With Ja'Marr Chase back, Boyd should find himself open more often, but he'll also have fewer targets.