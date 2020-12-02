Roberts returned four kickoffs for 111 yards and three punts for 26 yards in Sunday's win over the Chargers.

The game got fairly close in the second half, so Roberts' return yardage became a big difference maker in the contest. While he barely contributes on offense -- he has just two catches on three targets all season -- Roberts leads the league with 909 return yards and is about as good as it gets if your league uses those categories. Roberts led the league in 2018 with 1,498 total return yards and was second in 2019 with 887.