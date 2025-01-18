The Bills signed Rogers to a reserve/future contract Friday.

Rogers, who played quarterback in college before converting to a tight end upon going pro, originally signed with Washington as an undrafted free agent in 2022. He was a bit of a Cinderella story that season, opening the campaign on the Commanders' roster and catching five passes on six targets for 64 yards while rushing twice for 26 yards over 11 games. However, Rogers tore his Achilles in May of 2023 and hasn't played in an NFL game since, though he spent much of the 2024 campaign on Atlanta's practice squad. Rogers isn't eligible to play for Buffalo during the remainder of the postseason, but he'll be able to compete for a roster spot during training camp this summer.