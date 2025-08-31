Carter tore his Achilles tendon and will miss the entire 2025 season, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.

This is a tough blow for Carter, who was looking to grow in his second NFL season following a quiet rookie year. His loss will also test the depth of Buffalo's defensive line, as Carter had been slated to fill an important rotational role. Achilles injuries typically have a return timeframe of 9-to-12 months, so Carter will face a challenge attempting to be ready for training camp next year.