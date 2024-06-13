Shakir (lower body) said at Thursday's final minicamp practice that he expects to be 100 percent healthy for the start of training camp late July, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.

Shakir limped off the field with an apparent lower-body injury Tuesday, and while he hasn't practiced since, there doesn't seem to be substantial panic about his health. The 2022 fifth-round pick logged a strong end to the 2023 campaign and looks positioned as a key starter in Buffalo's wide receiver corps, which lost Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis but added Curtis Samuel and Keon Coleman, plus depth contributors Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Chase Claypool and Mack Hollins. Shakir is also the Bills' top return man, a role which could prove more fantasy relevant now, due to the NFL's revised kickoff rules.