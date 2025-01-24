Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Friday that Milano (hamstring/elbow) will practice in full Friday, Maddy Glab of the team's official site reports.

McDermott said the team will still have to see how things go regarding Milano's status for Sunday's AFC Championship Game in Kansas City, a potential indication that the veteran linebacker could still carry a 'questionable' designation on Friday's official injury report. Nonetheless, to see Milano close out his week of practice with a full session bodes well for his chances of suiting up versus the Chiefs.