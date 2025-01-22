Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday that Milano (hamstring) was a limited participant at practice, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Milano played a season-high 88 percent of defensive snaps during last Sunday's divisional-round win over the Ravens, in which he compiled three tackles (one solo). The veteran linebacker appears to have picked up a hamstring issue in the process, but he'll have two more days to upgrade his activity levels before Buffalo discloses designations for Sunday's AFC Championship Game at Kansas City.