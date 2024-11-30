The Bills elevated White from their practice squad to their active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game against the 49ers.

White has been on Buffalo's practice squad since late August and hasn't gotten into a game this season. The veteran quarterback isn't likely to play in Sunday's contest, as both Josh Allen and Mitchell Trubisky are healthy and ahead of him on the depth chart. Per Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic, White's elevation may be a move to reward him for his work on the practice squad throughout the campaign.