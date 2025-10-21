The Panthers signed White to the practice squad Tuesday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

White's addition to the practice squad comes with the Panthers expecting Bryce Young to be sidelined for at least one game due to a high-ankle sprain that he sustained during Sunday's 13-6 win over the Jets. Andy Dalton is set to take over as the starting QB for at least Week 8 against the Bills, and White will likely be elevated to the active roster to serve as the backup for that contest.