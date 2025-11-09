White was waived by Carolina on Saturday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

White appeared only as an inactive emergency third quarterback for the Panthers in their Week 9 win over the Packers. With neither Bryce Young nor Andy Dalton appearing on the Week 10 injury report, it appears White's services are no longer needed. The quarterback's spot on the active roster has been taken by undrafted rookie defensive tackle Jared Harrison-Hunte. White will now be placed on waivers, and if he goes unclaimed will become a free agent.