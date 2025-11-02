White (coach's decision) is inactive but will serve as Carolina's emergency third quarterback against Green Bay on Sunday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Starter Bryce Young (ankle) and backup Andy Dalton (thumb) have both been cleared to play Sunday, so White will operate as the emergency third QB. That means White will be permitted to play only if both Young and Dalton are removed from the game due to injury, illness or ejection.