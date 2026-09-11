Johnson (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game at Houston, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

Johnson just returned to practice Thursday after missing a month, but head coach Joe Brady said Friday that the veteran running back "doesn't need a lot of the physical work to go do his job." If Johnson ends up inactive, it could push more snaps and targets toward starter James Cook, in addition to benefitting backup Ray Davis. The Bills have typically deployed Johnson as a passing-down specialist.