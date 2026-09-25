Johnson (hamstring) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Alec White of the Bills' official site reports. "Ty Johnson will be good to go," coach Joe Brady said Friday.

He missed both of the first two games, but with receivers DJ Moore (shoulder) and Keon Coleman (ankle) both being listed as questionable, Johnson's receiving skills out of the backfield might be useful for the offense. Johnson really isn't recommended for fantasy unless anything happens to starter James Cook, but the former's presence on the field does knock Ray Davis down a peg.