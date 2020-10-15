Moss (toe) is on the practice field Thursday as the Bills go through a light jog-through practice, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo reports.

Moss hasn't played since Week 2 in what seemed like a somewhat mild injury at the time. Even his game absences have been a surprise, as he's been consistently practicing on a limited basis and listed as questionable for the games, only to be ruled out just before kickoff. We'll see if things change this week. It's also worth noting Moss's value would be squashed if the Bills brought in Le'Veon Bell, who's rumored to be down to choosing between three teams -- the Bills, Chiefs and Dolphins.