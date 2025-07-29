Moss (neck), who remains on the active/non-football injury list, has been working on his conditioning on side fields during training camp, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

The report also notes that Moss, who last saw game action Oct. 27 of last year, subsequently learned at the start of November that his neck was broken in three places (on his C6 vertebrae), which resulted in the running back spending the next two months in a neck brace. Moss didn't need surgery to address the issue, and instead allowed the injury to heal on its own. Though he was cleared from his neck injury in the spring, Dehner notes that conditioning has been a significant issue for the 27-year-old due to a lack of activity following his injury. While Moss remains away from practice, Samaje Perine, Tahj Brooks and Gary Brightwell are in contention for slotting behind top running back Chase Brown.