Cincinnati released Moss (neck) on Wednesday.

Moss, who sustained a serious season-ending neck injury in 2024, managed to take part in OTAs but then opened training camp on the active/non-football injury list. The move will open up roster space for Trey Hendrickson, who is expected to report to camp Wednesday, to be reinstated from the reserve/did not report list. Moss's release also makes logistical sense for the Bengals' backfield, which figures to heavily feature Chase Brown while rotating Samaje Perine in for change-of-pace reps, with rookie sixth-round pick Tahj Brooks in the No. 3 role. Moss, for his part, isn't far removed from his breakout 2023 campaign with Indianapolis and should be able to resurface as a contributor elsewhere in the league, as long as he's able to get fully healthy.