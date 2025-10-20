Brayden Willis: Staying with Niners
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The 49ers signed Willis to the practice squad Monday.
Willis was waived by the 49ers roster Saturday in order to make room on the roster for fellow tight end George Kittle, who was activated from injured reserve. Willis has opted to stay in San Francisco as a member of the team's practice squad after clearing waivers, and he could be elevated to the active roster should the 49ers require depth at tight end at any point down the road.