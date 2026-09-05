San Francisco waived Willis on Saturday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Willis suffered a concussion during the 49ers' preseason finale versus Las Vegas on Aug. 27, but he was able to practice this week. However, San Francisco has decided to cut the tight end ahead of Thursday's regular-season opener versus the Rams in Melbourne, Australia. That may be an indication that starter George Kittle (Achilles) is trending toward playing, though Willis could also end up on the practice squad and be elevated for Thursday, if needed.