The 49ers signed Willis from the practice squad to the active roster Tuesday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Willis will occupy the spot on the 53-man roster vacated by Alfred Collins (knee, IR). The former's addition to the active roster provides extra depth at tight end, with Jake Tonges expected to be sidelined for an extended period of time due to a knee injury he sustained in the 49ers' Week 1 win over the Rams. Willis has appeared in 23 regular-season games since being selected by the 49ers in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft, with the Oklahoma product mostly serving as a contributor on special teams and as an occasional blocker on offense.