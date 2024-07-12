Coach Sean Payton expects Estime (knee) to be "full go" for the start of training camp, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.

The rookie fifth-round pick missed most of Denver's offseason program after undergoing a minor knee scope this spring. Kosmider suggests Estime could challenge Javonte Williams for lead-runner duties in an offense that also has Jaleel McLaughlin and Samaje Perine as strong candidates for backfield roles. It'll likely shape up as some form of committee again, with the 227-pound Estime a candidate to provide a power element if Williams fails to regain the explosiveness he showed early in his career before a multi-ligament knee tear in Oct. 2022.